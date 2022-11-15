Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Galushchenko: Russia has launched the most powerful missile strike since the beginning of the NWO

The shelling of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities on Tuesday, November 15, became the most powerful since the beginning of the Russian special military operation (SVO). This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Energy of the country German Galushchenko, writes “Ukrinform”.

The minister said that both generation facilities and the power transmission system were hit.

In turn, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, called the current situation critical. According to him, more than seven million subscribers were left without electricity.

If we count in people, it is much more German Galushchenko Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Explosions in Ukrainian cities

On November 15, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. According to the map, an air raid was also sounded in the territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv.

Explosions rocked the capital of Ukraine. Gray smoke was visible in the sky over Kyiv. Later there was another series of explosions.

On the same day, it became known about the explosions that occurred in a number of regions and cities of Ukraine. They thundered, in particular, in the Odessa, Sumy, Cherkasy and Khmelnytsky regions of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv, Kharkov, Lvov, Krivoy Rog, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr and Rivne.

power outage

Also on November 15, emergency power outages began in Kyiv. The energy holding DTEK noted that emergency blackouts are being introduced in Kyiv. It is clarified that the schedule of emergency shutdowns, which was drawn up earlier, has been temporarily canceled.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that on November 15, 85 missile strikes were carried out on the territory of Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader noted that about 20 more strikes are expected. He urged citizens to “take care of yourself and be in shelters.”

I know the strikes cut off our power in many cities Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Conditions for graduation

On the same day, Zelensky put forward his own terms for negotiations with Russia. As such, the Ukrainian president called the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of a ceiling on prices for Russian energy resources, as well as the expansion of the grain deal.

In response to this, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, stressed that until now he considers it unacceptable “to even stutter about negotiations.”

Ridiculous conditions for negotiations with the leadership of Ukraine. If Zelensky had been worried about his mobilized pensioners, he would not have used the word “conditions”, but would have knelt for his people, as he defiantly knelt for the sake of his election as president Ramzan Kadyrov Head of Chechnya

According to him, if the SVO does not end on the terms he voiced, then there will be volunteers in Chechnya who will force “Bandera fascists and shaitans to answer for every drop of blood.”