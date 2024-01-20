BI: Drones run out faster in cold weather

In winter, drones' batteries drain faster and their cameras fog up in the cold. About the impact of cold weather on drones writes American publication Business Insider (BI) with reference to drone operators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to the commander of the drone unit of the tactical group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Vitaly Kryukov, the weather is the biggest problem. It is noted that during a special military operation, drones are used more often than in any other conflict in history. “But the onset of low winter temperatures changes the capabilities of the fight, reducing daylight hours, draining batteries faster and even fogging the cameras on which the effectiveness of drones depends,” the publication writes.

Counter-drone expert James Patton Rogers said that reducing battery life directly affects the tactical effectiveness of a drone, since it reduces the time the device spends over the enemy. According to him, this affects both sides, but the weather affects the efficiency of the Ukrainian Armed Forces more. Rogers noted that the Ukrainian military, due to a lack of artillery, is more dependent on drones than the Russian Armed Forces.

The operation of drones is also affected by reduced daylight hours. As the publication writes, the Ukrainian Armed Forces use FPV drones (first-person view) that cost “several hundred dollars” and are equipped with cheap cameras. At the same time, more expensive devices are needed to work at night. In addition, the operation of drones is limited by snow and fog.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Saniya FPV drone suppression systems began to be used on Russian tanks in the area of ​​a special military operation.