Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Volodymyr Semynozhenko on the air of the NASH TV channel toldthat at present the “sellers of fear” are speculating on the situation around Ukraine, scaring the whole world with an impending war, and earning a lot of money from it.

“They are scaring war not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe and the world. The most profitable international business is the sale of fear. When our people are scared, they run to buy dollars. When people are scared, they raise the price of gas. We pay huge sums for gas. Europe is frightened, demands are being made for NATO members to make more investments in the common NATO wallet. Sources of fear earn big money on this, ”the expert said.

Earlier, political scientist Vadim Karasev expressed concern about the possible start of a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, since in this case a confrontation between Russia and the West would begin. He is afraid that in such a case, China will enter the clash between the parties.