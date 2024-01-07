“Strana.ua” reported the death of a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot with the call sign Blue Helmet

Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” with reference to messages on social networks told about the death of a MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign Blue Helmet.

It is noted that the pilot’s name was Vladislav, he was 23 years old. He died during the flight. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have not officially confirmed this.

The publication recalled that the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of a Ukrainian MiG-29 at the end of December.

On December 29, the defense department reported that Russian aviation and air defense systems had hit ten Ukrainian planes and two helicopters in a week. The military shot down, in particular, a MiG-29, three Su-27, three Su-24 and three Su-25, as well as two Mi-8 helicopters. It is not specified where enemy targets were hit.