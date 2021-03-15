The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the faction “Opposition Platform – For Life” Vadim Rabinovich spoke about China’s response to the nationalization of the Motor Sich plant by Ukraine. He wrote about this in his Facebook-account.

The politician commented on the visit of the Chinese delegation to Crimea and called it a response to Ukraine’s actions in the situation with the plant. “China has long maintained a neutral position on Crimea. But suddenly he “changed his mind” and sent a representative commission there, “Rabinovich wrote.

According to the parliamentarian, during the visit, Chinese entrepreneurs agreed to establish relations with local enterprises, outlined an action plan in the field of tourism and travel to Crimea for Chinese citizens for treatment. In addition, they expressed their readiness for large-scale investments in the resort business of the region.

The Ukrainian authorities decided to nationalize the Motor Sich aircraft engine plant earlier in March, thus taking it away from the Chinese company Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings and its partners.

Motor Sich is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of engines for aviation and industrial gas turbine units. Chinese investors have been investing in it since 2016. Now de facto they own 75 percent of the company’s shares, but the deal has not been officially finalized, it was blocked by the Ukrainian authorities. The NSDC suspected that the real goal of the Chinese was not the development of the plant, but the export of technologies and capacities to their country.