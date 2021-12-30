Expert government analyst Valentin Zemlyansky on the air of the “NASH” TV channel toldthat in 2015, the Ukrainian Naftogaz made a proud statement that the country will now purchase gas on the market, and did not sign any long-term contracts with both Russia and the EU, which ultimately led to an energy crisis.

“Everything that we are now reaping was laid down precisely in 2015, it was then that a course towards a liberal market model was taken, long-term contracts with Gazprom were terminated and not a single long-term contract was signed with European companies. We are young and daring reformers from Naftogaz, one of whom is Vitrenko (Yuri Vitrenko, head of Naftogaz – approx. “Lenta.ru”), they said that we would buy everything on the market, “let it burn from the Kremlin, and the market sets prices in Ukraine,” the expert said.

He noted that at present the price of gas is $ 2,200, and the Kremlin representatives are really “on fire”, but already with laughter. Zemlyansky also stressed that each of the European countries has long-term contracts, as they understand their need. The increase in distribution tariffs is directly related to the cost of gas in Ukraine, he concluded.

Earlier it became known that gas quotes in Europe for the first time since December 6 fell below $ 1,000 per thousand cubic meters. In general, on Thursday, December 30, gas prices fell by 10 percent.