Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Klimenko: Kyiv is negotiating with the EU on the return of draft dodgers

Kyiv is negotiating with the European Union (EU) on the return to the country of draft dodgers who illegally crossed the state border. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko spoke about this, transmits portal NV.ua.

“Of course, each country operates according to the laws and rules of the European Commission. Therefore, negotiations regarding the possible return of our citizens if they crossed the border illegally will continue in the future,” the official said.

He added that dozens of draft dodgers who want to illegally enter the EU are detained at the Ukrainian border every day.

Earlier, Klimenko also stated that it was impossible to announce demobilization in Ukraine. According to him, the Ukrainian army’s front will “sag,” and its combat units will be understaffed.