Deputy Sovsun: The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine supported the legalization of same-sex marriage

The author of the bill on the legalization of same-sex marriage, Verkhovna Rada deputy Inna Sovsun, said that the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine supported her initiative. She wrote about this on her page on the social network Facebook. (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).