EP: the new Wagenknecht party is more dangerous for Kyiv than the “Alternative for Germany”

The new pro-Russian party of the ex-leader of the Socialist Left Party of Germany (Die Linke) Sarah Wagenknecht, the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance for Reason and Justice (BSW), is a greater threat to Kiev than the right-wing Alternative for Germany. About it wroteand “European Truth”.

The author of the article, Kristina Bondareva, allowed the emergence of a new political force in Germany, which plays on the side of Russia and is superior in strength to Die Linke. Wagenknecht herself believes that good relations with Moscow are in the interests of Europe.

“And at the same time this party [BSW] may turn out to be more dangerous than the Alternative for Germany – after all, it is psychologically easier for Germans to support the ultra-left than the ultra-right,” Bondareva concluded.