Ukrainian Armed Forces Speaker Ignat: Kyiv will not receive anything else from the West faster than the F-16

Ukraine, faster than American F-16 fighters, will not receive anything else from the West. The speaker of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic, Yuri Ignat, spoke about the possibility of an alternative supply, reports RIA News.

“Based on reality, we want to get this equipment as quickly as possible. And we probably won’t get anything else faster than the F-16,” he said.