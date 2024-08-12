Alaudinov: Not a single Akhmat fighter surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Reports of the surrender of Akhmat special forces to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region are fabrications by Kyiv. This was stated by the deputy head of the main military-political department of the Russian Defense Ministry, commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov.

This is how he responded to the appearance on the Internet of a video that allegedly shows captured soldiers who said they were from Grozny.

The enemy is making a lot of rumors about the Akhmat special forces soldiers surrendering, about the Aida fighters, and a lot of other things. But the most interesting thing is that not a single fighter has surrendered. The guys are fighting like lions. Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Related materials:

The number of information sabotage attacks against Russia has increased

On August 11, Alaudinov warned that the number of information sabotage attacks against Russia had increased several times in recent days.

The cowardly and vile terrorist invasion of our country is accompanied by the use of unprecedented methods of hybrid warfare. Over the past few days, the number of information sabotage has increased many times over Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The military commander explained that dozens of fake Telegram channels have appeared online, allegedly related to the Akhmat special forces, making false statements and collecting funds. According to Alaudinov, Ukraine is not capable of independently organizing such sabotage and that Western military-political institutions are behind this.

Related materials:

12 units of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment destroyed near Kursk

Alaudinov also reported the destruction of 12 units of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment near Kursk on Monday, August 12.

Today, in total, it turns out that we destroyed only 12 units of equipment, well, not as many enemies as yesterday, although still quite a lot Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The day before, Alaudinov reported that in the course of 24 hours on August 11, in the area of ​​Martynovka and Sudzha, fighters of the Akhmat special forces, together with fighters of the 2nd special forces brigade and the Special Operations Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry, destroyed a tank, 7 armored personnel carriers-infantry fighting vehicles, 13 armored vehicles, 9 pickups and other military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We have never had such a quantity of destroyed enemies in a day in the entire SVO. With this action you yourselves have solved the issue of accelerating your complete destruction Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

On the morning of August 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive attack on the Kursk region, shelling the border town of Sudzha. Then, Ukrainian troops, supported by tanks and armored combat vehicles, attacked the Russian state border. In the following days, fighting continued in the region.