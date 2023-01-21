“Mirror of the week”: the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine steals the budget to supply provisions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense is stealing the budget for supplying the rear units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with provisions. About this in my research. informs Edition “Mirror of the week”.

A source in the department handed over to the journalists of the publication an agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the company “Active Company” on the provision of catering services in military units located in regions far from the contact line – Poltava, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr and others. The amount of the contract was 371 million dollars.

Journalists note that the prices for products indicated in the document are greatly inflated compared to prices in retail stores, not to mention bulk purchases. This price tag is not justified by the cost of logistics, since the units for which food is intended are located in the rear.

In addition, among the products that the Ministry of Defense plans to purchase, they found chilled sturgeons.

The authors of the publication are confident that the ministry has entered into a contract with a “laying company” to cash in on food supplies. It is also emphasized that Aktiv Kompani has already come to the attention of law enforcement officers, and in 2021 it had its VAT payer certificate canceled due to lack of supplies and failure to file declarations.

Earlier, the Russian Guard reported that they had found documents of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicating the theft of military property in Ukrainian military units.