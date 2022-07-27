In Ukraine, they reported the death of the head of intelligence of the 299th brigade Kukurba

It became known about the death of Major, Chief of Intelligence of the Headquarters of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Oleksandr Kukurba. About it informs Ukrainian edition of Telegraf with reference to the Nizhneverbizh Rada.

It is specified that the major died “defending the skies of Ukraine.” In April 2022, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

On July 24, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleksiy Goncharenko, announced the death of the commander of the 28th Odessa brigade, Vitaly Gulyaev. According to Goncharenko, the colonel has participated in battles since 2014, and became the commander of the brigade stationed in Odessa in September 2021.

Earlier it became known about the death of four foreign mercenaries who fought in the Donbass on the side of Ukraine. Ruslan Miroshnichenko, commander of the detachment of foreigners of the special operations forces of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told the media about this.