Commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky: the Russian Armed Forces are advancing along the entire front

Russian troops continue their offensive along the entire front, said the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Alexander Syrsky, in Telegram-channel.

According to him, together with the Ukrainian military, who are commanding military operations in the eastern direction, he analyzed the situation in detail and considered options for further measures. “The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations along the entire front,” Syrsky said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the Russian Federation will not stop its actions and will continue its offensive. In his opinion, Moscow has no fear of confrontation with the whole world. The politician suggested that Russia will continue to fight until the United States and China call on it to withdraw its military from the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) are calmly moving towards achieving their goals within the framework of a special military operation (SVO).