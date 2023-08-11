SBU reported suspicions to ex-leader of the Communist Party of Ukraine Symonenko
The Security Service of Ukraine reported suspicions to the former leader of the Communist Party of Ukraine Petro Symonenko. The agency announced this in its Telegram-channel.
According to the investigation, the politician supported the start of a special military operation (SVO) and left for Russia through the territory of Belarus, accompanied by special forces.
