“Ukrenergo”: in the Kyiv region, main power lines were disconnected due to damage

Main power transmission lines (power lines) are disconnected in the Kyiv region in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the national energy company Ukrenergo Vadim Kudrytsky on air TV channel “Rada”.

“There was damage in the Kiev region, in the city of Kiev several main powerful power lines that supply the city and cities around Kiev were switched off at night due to a powerful attack… We had risks because of this, we could introduce some restrictions on energy consumption before restoration, but we managed to go through the day without outages,” he said.

Earlier it became known that a series of explosions occurred in Kyiv. Prior to this, an air raid alert was announced in the Ukrainian capital due to the detection of drones in the airspace. There was also a threat of a missile attack on Kyiv. Later, Ukrainian media reported that power outages began in Kyiv. Presumably, a power line was damaged and debris from the drones fell on it.