In Ukraine, the regulator proposed to the Ministry of Energy to double the tariff for electricity from June 1

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Utilities (NKREKU) of Ukraine proposed to double the electricity tariff from June 1. This follows from a letter from the head of the regulator Ruslan Kaydash to the Ministry of Energy of the countries, the portal reports. “Energy reform”.

“NEURC <...> submits proposals for amending the provision on imposing special duties on ensuring the availability of electricity from June 1 with the introduction of the first stage of adjusting electricity prices,” the article says.

According to the regulator, such changes will improve the financial performance of state-owned companies and bring this mechanism closer to a balanced state. NEURC believes that it is necessary to gradually bring electricity prices for ordinary consumers to the market level.

Earlier, the chairman of the board of the national energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, said that the summer season for the Ukrainian energy sector would be a difficult period due to a shortage of resources. He stressed that the country’s energy system could remain balanced if European electricity is imported and additional volumes of natural gas generation are included.