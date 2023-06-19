Ustenko urged to use Russia’s frozen assets to pay off Ukraine’s public debt

Oleg Ustenko, adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on economic issues, offered to pay off the state debt “taken from Russia”, referring to Russian assets seized abroad. He stated this on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

The official recalled that at the moment Kyiv is not paying on foreign loans, but Russia has arrested $350 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves and $150 billion in cash. “Some of them can be used,” he said. The state debt of Ukraine, according to him, “at times, if not ten times less.”

And the economy of Ukraine will grow, and investors will come, and we will cover the debts with a part of what we take away from Russia Oleg UstenkoAdvisor to the President of Ukraine on economic issues

Ustenko also said that after the end of the conflict, a “so-called creditor conference” would take place, at which the future of Ukraine’s public debt would be decided.

How much and to whom does Kyiv owe?

In January, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine announced that the country in 2023 must pay a public debt of $17.9 billion (658.4 billion hryvnias). Of this amount, 14.6 billion will be used to service and repay the state internal debt. Kyiv should transfer 3.3 billion dollars for servicing and repaying the state external debt.

At the same time, the International Group of Creditors of Ukraine allowed the country not to service the public external debt until the end of 2023 due to ongoing hostilities on its territory. The main holders of debt securities of Kyiv are the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Great Britain. Another 15 states act as observers in the group.

Earlier, Kiev refused to consider a scenario in which Ukraine would not receive funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, stressed that cooperation with the IMF and international partners plays an important role in financing the Ukrainian budget and the growth of the country’s economy. According to him, postponing or slowing down the IMF program will slow down Ukraine’s economic recovery.

Russia’s frozen assets

In May, the British Foreign Office said that Russian state assets in the country would remain frozen until Moscow agreed to pay damages to Ukraine. A similar statement was made by the G7 association. Due to Western sanctions, Russia has lost access to half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves – about 300 billion dollars (total assets of 640 billion).

After that, it was reported that the EU countries were much closer to approving a plan to use Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine. We are talking about the amount of about 200 billion euros. By investing these funds, the EU will be able to count on a return of three percent per annum, which means six billion dollars per year in income alone. According to March estimates from the World Bank, the European Commission, the UN and the government of Ukraine, the cost of rebuilding the country is $441 billion.

However, the European Central Bank warned that the use of Russia’s assets blocked due to sanctions by European countries threatens to undermine the credibility of the euro as a world currency and damage the financial stability of the European Union. The regulator clarified that the use of profits from investing frozen Russian assets could lead other central banks of the world with large cash reserves to turn their backs on the European currency. The problems will be exacerbated if the EU acts unilaterally without the participation of other G7 countries.