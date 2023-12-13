The Verkhovna Rada proposed introducing punishment for humiliation based on language

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that would introduce punishment for humiliation based on language. About it testifies information on the parliament website.

The explanatory note to the document notes that citizens have the right to use any language in everyday life and areas that are not regulated by the legislation of the country. “The events of recent days show that cases of discriminatory treatment of citizens on the basis of language are increasingly occurring,” the text says.