In “Azov” they proposed to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades to mobilize themselves

Deputy commander of the Azov brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) (listed as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) Sergei Tsisaruk, call sign Molfar, proposed allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades to mobilize themselves. About it reports Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua”.

According to the deputy brigade commander, such a solution is the only reliable way to speed up mobilization. “It’s simple: the brigade receives lists from the TCC (territorial recruitment center, an analogue of the military registration and enlistment office in Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”) and she herself is looking for draft dodgers. The brigade fighters are much more interested in replenishing the brigade, so bribes will not help,” he explained.

He estimated that a brigade reconnaissance company would be capable of mobilizing a hundred men per week. “And these will not be the old grandfathers who are now being brought, but selected warriors who all this time have been running away from wounded veterans serving in the TCC,” Tsisaruk added.

Previously, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the list of terrorists and extremists) called on Ukrainian deputies to quickly adopt a bill to tighten mobilization. At the same time, he called on Ukrainian citizens to join the army, regardless of assistance from the United States.