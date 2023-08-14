Podolyak: Ukraine will give the best response to Russia’s inspection of the Sukra Okan dry cargo ship

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, commented on the incident with the stop of the dry cargo ship Sukra Okan in the Black Sea. He wrote about this in his Twitter.

Podolyak called the incident “an attempt to introduce” privateer law “”. In his opinion, the incident should be clearly recorded from a legal point of view. In addition, it is necessary to identify individuals and recognize “the fact that a crime has been committed by the international community.”

The Ukrainian official added that Kyiv would give an optimal response to Russia’s inspection of the Sukra Okan bulk carrier.

On August 13, the Ministry of Defense announced the opening of fire to stop a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea. The incident happened around 6:40 am Moscow time. A Russian patrol ship spotted the Palau-flagged cargo ship Sukra Okan in the southwestern Black Sea. He followed to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

The captain of the dry cargo ship did not respond to the request to stop for inspection, so Vasily Bykov had to open warning fire at the ship from automatic small arms. After inspection, the ship continued on its way to the port.