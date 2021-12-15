The former head of the Donetsk military-civil administration, Pavel Zhebrivskyi, said that Ukraine, if necessary, would destroy the Hungarian army with the help of one brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He announced this on the air of Channel Four, reports RIA News…

Only one 128th brigade will actually split all the Hungarian troops. Because of this, they were blocked there (in Transcarpathia. – approx. “Tapes. RU”) borders Pavel Zhebrivsky former head of the Donetsk military-civil administration

Zhebrivskyi added that the Hungarian authorities are aware of Ukraine’s strong positions in the Transcarpathian region. “The impudent policy pursued by the Hungarian government in relation to Ukraine, of course, does not leave people indifferent,” he said.

“A bolt from the blue”

In November 2020, Hungary found itself on the verge of a quarrel with Ukraine: the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto announced this.

This happened after the Hungarian official Istvan Grezha was not allowed into Ukraine. The politician was allegedly banned from entering for the next three years. Siyarto described the incident as “a bolt from the blue.” The Foreign Minister also noted that shortly before the incident he had talked with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba: he allegedly promised to focus on the positive aspects of cooperation.

We summoned the ambassador of Ukraine here, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today to express our outrage at such an attitude, conveyed our protest and hope that one day Ukraine will really return to the search for joint success stories and cooperation based on mutual respect. We are ready for this Peter Siyarto Hungarian Foreign Minister

On the morning of November 24, Grezha arrived at the Luzhanka checkpoint in the Transcarpathian region, where the Ukrainian border guards informed him of the entry ban. After waiting an hour, the politician returned to Hungary. There were no official comments. An official is an authorized minister responsible for the development of cooperation between the Sabolch-Satmar-Bereg region and Transcarpathia.

According to the newspaper “Evropeyskaya Pravda”, Kiev knew about the planned visit of Grezha – on the eve of Budapest sent a special note.

Aggravation of relations

On October 26, 2020, Kiev has already banned entry to two high-ranking Hungarian officials due to Budapest’s campaigning in Transcarpathia during the local election campaign. Officially, their names were not named, according to sources, these are Grezha and the Hungarian Secretary of State, responsible for national policy in the government, Arpad Janos Potapi.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine statedthat this measure was taken due to the active intervention of the Hungarians in the internal affairs of Ukraine.

The entry into Ukraine has already been banned for two Hungarian high-ranking officials who, during this election campaign, resorted to direct campaigning in the Transcarpathian region. One of them is the Secretary of State of the Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary Dmitry Kuleba Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Peter Siyarto then called the decision of Kiev pathetic and senseless. On the day of voting, he himself called on Ukrainian Hungarians to vote for the party “Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia” and the current mayor of Beregovo, representative of the Hungarian community Zoltan Babiak.

The origins of the scandal

The diplomatic scandal between Ukraine and Hungary happened in September 2018. Then a video appeared from the Hungarian consulate in Transcarpathia, in which the consul handed out passports to the Ukrainians in the diplomatic mission building and swore allegiance to Hungary. Subsequently, it turned out that the diplomat was not distributing passports, but a package of documents for obtaining citizenship. However, the incident provoked a scandal, as a result of which Ukraine expelled the consul from the country. Hungary responded similarly. In Ukraine, they threatened that they would react harshly to such actions by the authorities of a neighboring state.

The Transcarpathian region became part of the Ukrainian SSR in 1945. Prior to this, the territory was part of Austria-Hungary and Czechoslovakia. Until now, the Transcarpathian region is inhabited by many ethnic Hungarians – according to the 2001 census of Ukraine, their number reached 151.5 thousand.