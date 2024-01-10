Rada Deputy Bezuglaya predicted the transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into a conveyor belt for recycling citizens

Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Maryana Bezuglaya predicted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will turn into a conveyor belt for the disposal of citizens in the absence of any radical transformations. She wrote about this on her Facebook page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

“Without radical changes, the existence of parliament will be a totalitarian, painful extinction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will turn into a conveyor belt for the disposal of citizens to maintain the status quo of the front,” she said.

According to the deputy, corruption in the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to grow, and the country’s military-industrial complex will not be able to become an economic engine.

