Ex-People’s Deputy Tsarev: a large exchange of prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is being prepared 240 for 240

In the near future, preparations will begin for a large exchange of prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for people from the Russian Armed Forces. The preparation of this process was predicted by ex-Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleg Tsarev in Telegram-channel.

“240 to 240 (person – approx. “Tapes.ru”). Perhaps there will be an exchange of not only soldiers, but also political prisoners,” admitted the former Ukrainian people’s deputy.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, said that more than 40 prisoner exchanges took place between Russia and Ukraine. The Ombudsman recalled that she had previously published a list that contained the names of 430 Ukrainian fighters whom Moscow was ready to hand over to Kyiv in exchange for its military personnel.