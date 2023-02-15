The UN requested this Wednesday 5,600 million dollars (More than 26 trillion pesos) to cover the humanitarian needs of 11.1 million people in Ukraine and 4.2 million refugees this year who have fled their war-torn country.

“Almost a year later, the war continues to cause death, destruction and displacement on a daily basis, and on a staggering scale“UN chief of humanitarian operations Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

“We must do everything we can to reach the hardest-to-reach communities, including those near the front lines. The suffering of the Ukrainian people is far from over, still needs international support,” he added.

United Nations humanitarian agencies will need $3.9 billion this year to help 11.1 million people in Ukraine and $1.7 billion to meet the needs of 4.2 million refugees and their host communities in various countries. from eastern Europe.

Most of the aid to refugees will go to Poland, the main host country in eastern Europe, and to Moldova, where many refugees transit before going to other parts of Europe. Women and children make up about 86 percent of the total refugee population, according to the UN.

“Europe has shown that it is capable of acting boldly and collectively to help refugees,” said the head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, according to the statement. “However, we must not take this response or the hospitality of host communities for granted.” Grandi added, calling for “continued international support…until the refugees can return home in safety and dignity.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, humanitarian organizations have been working to reach people across the country, with almost 16 million people receiving aid and protection services last year, including in areas outside the control of the Ukrainian government.

In Ukraine, “the war has profoundly affected access to livelihoods and disrupted market stability, especially in the southern and eastern provinces, further exacerbating humanitarian suffering,” the appeal said.

AFP