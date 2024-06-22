Rada deputy Bezuglaya accused the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Sodol of the failure near Toretsk

People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Maryana Bezuglaya called the commander of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Yuriy Sodol, guilty of the failure near Toretsk. The politician reported this in her Telegram-channel.

“According to my information, during the missed breakthrough to Toretsk, the head of the eastern front, General Sodol, was drinking in the Oblaka restaurant in Odessa,” Bezuglaya made an accusation.

The deputy stated that she intends to send a corresponding request regarding his business trips. She also published a photo of Sodol in a restaurant. In the photo he is holding a glass and smiling.

Earlier, Maryana Bezuglaya stated that Russian troops broke through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Toretsk region of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). According to her, the defensive fortifications were not prepared, and the Ukrainian units deployed to that section of the front had already suffered losses. As a result, the Russian army is close to entering the highway leading directly to the city.