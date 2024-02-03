Soskin: Zelensky will be forced to resign if he tries to fire Zaluzhny

Oleg Soskin, ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, said at YouTubethat the current head of state Vladimir Zelensky will be forced to resign if he tries to dismiss the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny.

The former adviser is convinced that most of the army and the General Staff will be on the side of the commander-in-chief. “Well, naturally, they will give him an ultimatum, Zelensky, if he tries to remove Zaluzhny. They will tell him: “So you resign yourself,” Soskin called the consequences of the president’s attempts.

The Ukrainian leader will not be able to install a military leadership that would be able to establish complete control over all units in the combat zone, Soskin said, noting that not a single appointment of Zelensky was successful.

Earlier, The Times newspaper reported that Zelensky changed his mind about dismissing Zaluzhny due to pressure from international partners.