In Ukraine, four Russian regions named their territories – the Kuban and parts of the Belgorod, Voronezh and Rostov regions. The publicist Sergei Grabovsky wrote about this in article for the newspaper The Day.

This is how he responded to the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that historically Russian territories are part of Ukraine.

“If such a country did not exist a hundred years ago, then its right to state self-determination becomes rather illusory, and the president [Украины Владимир] Zelensky – no one can call him. Silence of official Kiev in the eyes of a significant part of the Western establishment looks as if we recognize at least partial rightness of the “national leader” of Russia, “he said.

The publicist also added that Ukraine was placed in conditions under which it was impossible to do otherwise. Grabowski referred to documents and European maps, according to which Ukraine allegedly already existed in the 18th century, while Russia did not.

In December 2021, Vladimir Putin said that until 2014, Russia was okay with the fact that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, part of the historically Russian territories ended up outside the Russian Federation, including Ukraine.

Before that, in December, the former deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), General Viktor Yagun, spoke about the desire of the Ukrainian authorities to annex some Russian regions in 2018, when Petro Poroshenko was the country’s president. It was about those regions where Ukrainians lived compactly: Primorye, Kuban, as well as Astrakhan and Voronezh regions.