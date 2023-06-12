The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Reznikov, called the “air coalition” a priority at the meeting “Ramstein”

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov told what topic would be a priority for Kyiv at the next meeting in the Ramstein format. This is reported in the publication of the department in Telegram-channel.

Reznikov called the “air coalition” a priority at the Ramstein format meeting. According to him, the countries will discuss the training of pilots, technicians and engineers who will service the aircraft. The head of the Defense Ministry called it a complex system and added that the issues would be considered in detail together with the teams of the ministries of defense of the Netherlands, Denmark, the United States and other countries that joined the coalition.

During the negotiations, Kyiv will also raise the issue of strengthening air defense, ammunition and artillery shells. Reznikov expressed hope that hubs for the repair and equipping of equipment will appear on the territory of Ukraine.