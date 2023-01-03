Prime Minister Shmyhal: Ukraine will build mini-power plants to decentralize the energy system

Ukraine plans to build mini-power plants to decentralize its energy system. The Prime Minister of the Republic Denys Shmyhal announced that he had found a way to provide the country with energy, reports TASS on Tuesday, January 3rd.

“We are talking about the creation of mini-power plants and small generation facilities implemented in the existing energy system,” he explained.

The Ukrainian politician specified that the potential of renewable energy should be used more actively: solar, wind, hydro and hydrogen technologies.

Despite this, according to Shmygal, Ukraine “will continue to invest in increasing its own gas production in order to ensure full energy independence.”

Earlier, the head of the board of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, said that attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure could in theory lead to a total blackout, but in practice this probability is quite low. At the same time, he called the level of damage to the country’s energy facilities unprecedented. According to him, most of the system is damaged or destroyed.