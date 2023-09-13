Podolyak explained the words about the weak potential of India and China as a distortion of meaning
Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, explained his words about the “weak intellectual potential” of India and China as a distortion of meaning. Writes about this TASS.
He blamed Russia for this. In his opinion, the Russian side allegedly “took the words out of context and distorted the meaning.”
#Ukraine #explained #words #weak #intellectual #potential #India #China
Leave a Reply