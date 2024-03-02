A leaked recording of a conversation between German officers discussing an attack by Taurus missiles on the Crimean Bridge demonstrates that long-range Taurus missiles will not be able to be used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) earlier than in six months. Ex-adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin announced this on March 1 on his YouTube channel.

“Even the published conversation of the German military about Taurus missiles shows that it takes six months to create a model for using them,” he said.

As Soskin noted, the European Union (EU) countries supporting Ukraine are already predicting its defeat in the conflict in the next three months. He suggested that Russia would liberate Kharkov, Nikolaev, Odessa and Zaporozhye, since it has enormous resources and is not going to stop. In this regard, Soskin called on Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow.

Earlier, on March 1, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan published a full transcript of the discussion between senior German army officials about Taurus missile strikes on the Crimean Bridge, which, according to her, took place on February 19. During the conversation, the military discussed the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. According to Graefe, if the decision is made, they will be ready for use in eight months. It will also take six months to produce mounts for rocket launchers and three to four months to train personnel.

A fragment of an audio recording from representatives of the German Air Force says that Bundeswehr officers discussed how many Taurus missiles would be needed to attack the Crimean Bridge and whether such a strike would be effective. The conversation took place between the head of the operations and exercises department of the Bundeswehr Air Force Command Graefe, the Bundeswehr BBC Inspector Gerhartz and the employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command Fenske and Frostedte.

On the same day, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted that Berlin’s attempt to avoid answering about the audio recording of Bundeswehr officers discussing the attack on the Crimean Bridge would be an admission of Germany’s guilt. In addition, she stated that the German press had a reason to prove its independence and ask questions to German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock about what happened.

The DPA agency, citing a representative of the German Ministry of Defense, reported that an investigation has been initiated into the possible interception of messages from the German Air Force regarding the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine for attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

In turn, Bild wrote that the audio recording is most likely not fake. The Bild newspaper also reported that the German segment of the social network X (formerly Twitter) began to block accounts that distributed a recording of a conversation between German officers discussing the Taurus missile attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Against this background, Zakharova pointed out that the blocking is a real “covering up tracks.”

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Ukraine.