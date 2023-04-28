Kuchma’s ex-adviser Soskin called Kyiv’s counteroffensive unlikely due to the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, said that Russia continues its offensive in the special operation zone, despite heavy rains and mud. He spoke about this in his YouTube-channel.

Soskin added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Artemivsk are in a critical situation. Therefore, he doubted the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military and called it unlikely.

“Results of activities [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky, the government and the parliament of Ukraine is a complete failure. This is just talk about counteroffensives and so on, but the reality is completely different, ”Kuchma’s ex-adviser emphasized.

Earlier, Kuchma predicted the loss of a number of cities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his opinion, the Ukrainian forces will lose Slavyansk and Kramatorsk after the surrender of Artemovsk. “These are two fairly large cities. Konstantinovka. And the loss of the entire Donetsk region with all the ensuing consequences,” he predicted.