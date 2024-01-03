Forbes: Abrams tanks handed over to Kyiv 2 months ago have not been seen since their arrival

Since the transfer of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, they have not been seen anywhere. The magazine writes about this Forbes.

“Two months have passed since former American M-1 tanks arrived in Ukraine. And two months since we saw any evidence of the existence of tanks,” the publication says.

The publication notes that it is unclear what Kyiv is doing with them and which brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) they were transferred to. According to the magazine, Ukraine should work on strengthening their armor so that the tanks can withstand attacks by Russian drones.

It is known that the United States transferred 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, but there is no information yet about the vehicles’ participation in hostilities.

Russian experts believe that the Ukrainians will not move tanks to the front line because the Americans fear that the vehicles will be quickly destroyed. This can greatly affect the prestige of the entire American military-industrial complex, believes military expert, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin.