Ukrainian Fencing Federation demanded to deprive Smirnova of neutral status

Ukrainian Fencing Federation on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the country and banned) appealed to the International Fencing Federation (FIE) with a demand to remove the Russian athlete Anna Smirnova from the competition.

In Ukraine, they said that the athlete should be deprived of neutral status due to the fact that she does not comply with its conditions. In their opinion, Smirnova demonstrates support for the Russian army.

On July 27, Smirnova met with Ukrainian Olga Harlan in the 1/32 finals of the World Championship and lost to her. After the duel, the Ukrainian woman refused to shake hands, putting her saber forward. The Russian woman decided to wait for a handshake, without which, according to the rules, the fight cannot be considered completed. Smirnova left the site without waiting for the return of Harlan, who was disqualified as a result of the incident.

In March, the FIE allowed Russian athletes to participate in tournaments in a neutral status. At the same time, part of the Russians was denied admission to the World Cup.