The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine considers unacceptable the words of the Commander of the Naval Forces (Navy) of Germany, Vice Admiral Kai-Achim Schönbach about the impossibility of returning Crimea to Ukraine. About it in your profile Facebook said the press secretary of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko.

“The Crimean peninsula can only be lost in the fantasy of a German Vice Admiral. Crimea will definitely return thanks to the hard efforts of Ukraine and its partners,” the publication says. The statement argues that even an attempt to understand Russian President Vladimir Putin by the commander of the German Navy must have its own moral and political security limits.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanded clarification from the German government in connection with the words of Schönbach. “We demand a public refutation of the statements of the commander of the Navy by the German government, which undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine and efforts to de-escalate the situation in Europe,” Nikolenko wrote.

The fact that the head of the German Navy, Kai-Achim Schönbach, assessed the possibility of returning Crimea to Ukraine, became known on January 22. “There is no Crimean peninsula,” said the German admiral. He expressed confidence that Crimea “will never return” to Ukraine.