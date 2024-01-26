Analyst Burlyak: Zuckerberg should allow calls to kill Russians on Meta

Head of Meta Corporation (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) Mark Zuckerberg should not prohibit the publication of calls for the murder of Russian military personnel on the platform, said Pavel Burlyak, an analyst at the Ukrainian Center for Democracy and International Law. His speech available on YouTube.

The expert explained that such statements addressed to Russian soldiers cannot be regarded as “hate speech”, since they are not a protected group. He clarified that we are talking about caustic expressions used by Ukrainian media, which are blocked and marked as an insult.

Burlyak also noted that many Ukrainian media figures are fined and blocked because of posts containing insults against Russia, which were published in 2014-2015.

Meta was designated an extremist organization in Russia on March 21 last year. Before this, Roskomnadzor began blocking Instagram in the country. Such measures followed the news that Meta allowed Instagram and another social network it owns, Facebook (banned and blocked in the Russian Federation), do not remove calls for violence against Russians.