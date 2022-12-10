Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov: Kyiv is ready to strike at the territory of Russia

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine announced its readiness to strike at Russian territory in the event of a further attack on Ukrainian territories. This statement was made by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov on the air of the Ukrainian television agency NTA, reports RIA News.

“We will be capable of anything. Therefore, if something concerns our interests, then we will not ask anyone where we should hit the enemy, ”he said, adding that the enemy’s territory begins beyond the territory of the Ukrainian border and ends in Vladivostok.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Times, citing a source in the Pentagon, reported that the United States no longer insists that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) should not strike on Russian territory. It was noted that Washington is less and less afraid of escalation from Moscow.