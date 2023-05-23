The head of intelligence of Ukraine Budanov: the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin in the near future

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are ready for a counter-offensive, which will begin in the near future. About it declared Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine Kirill Budanov in an interview with the Japanese TV channel NHK.

“We already have the necessary minimum of weapons. I can only say that (counteroffensive – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will start soon,” Budanov said.

The head of intelligence noted that Ukraine still needs a solid supply of weapons and ammunition, and Kyiv hopes for continued military assistance from Western countries. Budanov also added that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army could take a long time due to the readiness of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) for defense.

Earlier, Financial Times columnist Gideon Rahman said that military assistance to Kyiv from Western countries is under threat. Rahman noted that European countries and the United States are already complaining about the shortage of ammunition due to the shipment of weapons to Ukraine.