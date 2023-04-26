Podolyak announced the legal right of Ukraine to destroy everything in the Crimea and Donbass

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Kyiv “has the right” to destroy everything that is in the Crimea, DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. His words, heard on television, leads RIA News.

Podolyak said there was no need for Ukraine to strike at Moscow. Now, according to him, Kyiv has other priority goals. This is everything that is located on the territory of Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

In addition, the adviser to the head of the presidential office is convinced that such actions are guaranteed to Ukraine by international law. “That is, we legally have the right to destroy everything. There is not a single legal claim against us,” Podolyak said.

Earlier, Podolyak denied a leak about Kyiv’s plans to strike at Moscow on the anniversary of the start of the special operation (SVO). He noted that the government of Ukraine approaches military operations “with iron mathematical logic”, and recalled the need for Kyiv to receive long-range missiles and various types of aircraft to resist the Russian army.