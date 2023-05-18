Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Bodnar said that the grain deal does not take into account the requirements of Russia

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said that the grain deal ignores the fulfillment of Russian requirements, reports RIA News.

“The agreement itself does not provide for the satisfaction of any requirements of Russia. The agreement itself provides for the mechanisms for the functioning of the grain corridor from Ukrainian ports to international markets,” the diplomat said.

He added that the deal does not take into account the resuscitation of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and the lifting of sanctions against banks and organizations that trade in grain and fertilizers. These questions, according to Bodnar, “are still under discussion.”

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, said that the department put forward five demands to extend the grain deal after July 17. In case of non-compliance with the mentioned conditions, the Black Sea Maritime Initiative will be terminated.

On May 17, it became known that Russia had agreed to extend its participation in the grain deal for another two months. According to Lavrov, the decision was made after appeals from Russian partners, but the next two months will be decisive in the fate of the deal.