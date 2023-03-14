Zelensky’s office announced Kyiv’s decision to continue to hold Artemivsk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), during which it was decided to continue to hold Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). About it says in a message published on the website of the office of the head of state.

“Considering the course of the defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction, all members of the headquarters expressed a common position on the further retention and protection of the city of Bakhmut,” Zelensky’s office said.

Earlier, a grenade launcher of a separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Syrotyuk, said that the Ukrainian military in Artemivsk is experiencing a shortage of ammunition. Russian forces, he said, currently have an advantage in artillery fire.

According to Ukrainian officer Valery Prozapas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot yet afford serious offensive operations in the Donbass. He acknowledged that the Russian Armed Forces are making progress in Artemovsk and Soledar.