The Ombudsman for the Protection of the State Language of Ukraine, Taras Kremin, considered it necessary to change the names of kindergartens from Russian to Ukrainian. He wrote about this on March 20 on the social network Facebook (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

To substantiate his opinion, he clarified that he receives “frequent complaints” regarding the names of preschool educational institutions.

“I urge local authorities to make every effort to permanently get rid of foreign spelling in the names of preschool educational institutions,” he added.

Among the names that need to be changed, he named “Willow”, “Sun”, “Cornflower”, “Dandelion”, “Speak English” and others.

Kremin noted that Russian-language names are predominantly found in the vast eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, “but foreign-language spelling” is present everywhere.

It is necessary to defend the priority of the Ukrainian language in all spheres of life, as this strengthens national interests and enhances the security of Ukraine, he concluded, notes “Gazeta.Ru”.

In October last year, it was reported that of all the pupils in Kyiv kindergartens, only 15% of children speak Ukrainian fluently, and about 20% of kindergarteners do not understand it. According to the authorities, preschoolers hear a lot of Russian speech and use the Russian language, so the situation needs to change.

In the same month, Kremin announced that in Odessa they want to establish enhanced control over the use of the Russian language in advertising.

At the end of April 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.” The document implies the use of only the Ukrainian language by state and local government bodies, educational institutions, hospitals, as well as in the service sector.