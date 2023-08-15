Head of the office of the President of Ukraine Yermak: Russian drones create problems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian drones “Lancet” and “Orlan” create problems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the President of the Republic Volodymyr Zelensky about this during his visit to the districts of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv, he said in his Telegramchannel head of the office of the Ukrainian leader Andriy Yermak.