The number of graduate students in Ukraine has increased 10-fold due to a delay in mobilization

The number of graduate students in Ukraine has increased 10-fold over the past two years, as admission to graduate school provides a reprieve from mobilization, said Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Kornienko. Writes about this TASS.

According to him, the law should eliminate this method of evading mobilization. He pointed out that parliamentary committees are discussing finalizing the document.

“We need to look for some form of how to do all this, because there cannot be 20 thousand graduate students in two years, when there were 2 thousand before,” the politician complained.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies revealed the cost of evading military conscription as part of a corruption scheme in Ukraine. According to the source, the new scheme involves military commissars and volunteer organizations, and the entrance ticket for a potential conscript costs $10,000.