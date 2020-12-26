The head of the Ukrainian Analytical Center, Oleksandr Okhrimenko, called the reasoning of the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky about the possibility of a full-scale war with Russia as nonsense. His words are quoted by NSN.
“I think that most of the inhabitants of Ukraine do not even perceive the very idea of war with Russia,” said Okhrimenko. He added that Zelenskiy has decided to adopt the rhetoric of former Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko. “I don’t know why Zelensky said this. <...> All these statements are, in my opinion, just nonsense, ”he said.
Earlier, Zelensky assessed the possibility of a full-scale war with Russia and described the scenario of how such a conflict would proceed. “Let’s hope this is impossible. Otherwise, there will be a big war. We will not go anywhere, we will all fight, everyone will be mobilized: both men and women. It will be bad for the Ukrainian population. And I think Russia understands this very well, ”Zelensky said.
