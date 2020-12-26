The head of the Ukrainian Analytical Center, Oleksandr Okhrimenko, called the reasoning of the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky about the possibility of a full-scale war with Russia as nonsense. His words are quoted by NSN.

“I think that most of the inhabitants of Ukraine do not even perceive the very idea of ​​war with Russia,” said Okhrimenko. He added that Zelenskiy has decided to adopt the rhetoric of former Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko. “I don’t know why Zelensky said this. <...> All these statements are, in my opinion, just nonsense, ”he said.

Earlier, Zelensky assessed the possibility of a full-scale war with Russia and described the scenario of how such a conflict would proceed. “Let’s hope this is impossible. Otherwise, there will be a big war. We will not go anywhere, we will all fight, everyone will be mobilized: both men and women. It will be bad for the Ukrainian population. And I think Russia understands this very well, ”Zelensky said.