SBU Colonel Starikov said that the Russian army will continue to put pressure on the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army will continue to actively push through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About this in a conversation with the Politeka YouTube channel warned Retired SBU colonel Oleg Starikov.

He pointed out that as soon as units of the Russian Armed Forces “entered the outskirts and captured the first houses,” the city or town can already be considered lost to the Ukrainian troops. The expert expressed the opinion that the offensive of the Russian army will sooner or later result in a tactical and operational crisis for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and as a result, Russia will achieve the collapse of the front.

On February 25, the chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov, said that Russian forces had entered the southern part of the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region, and the settlement was under their fire control. Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold positions in the north of the village. Most of the settlement is still in the gray zone, that is, in fact, it is not controlled by anyone.