Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said on the air of a talk show that deputies from the Opposition Platform – For Life (OPZZH) party “are fueling Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers (APCs) that are in the Donbass.” This is reported by the “Observer”.

In his opinion, the named process takes place through the use of the Novoshakhtinsky refinery, which is located in the Rostov region.

“In order to stop killing in Donbass, you need to do a very simple thing. For Russia to take its property and leave the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. I took my tanks, my armored personnel carriers, which are fueled by members of your faction through the Novoshakhtinsky plant, and left Ukraine, ”Danilov said, addressing Yuriy Boyko, chairman of the HLP.

He replied that the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been fueled with diesel fuel from Russia since 2014. Boyko explained that Russian oil goes to Belarusian oil refineries, and the finished fuel from there goes to Ukraine.

As for the deputies who “run the Russian equipment,” Boyko said that he knew nothing, and if there are any, then law enforcement agencies should investigate.

On April 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “flexing its muscles” at the border. “In this way, it is trying to create an atmosphere of threat and, at the same time, pressure during negotiations on a ceasefire and on peace as our value,” he said. Prior to this, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned about Russia’s readiness to introduce regular units of the armed forces into the territory of the DPR and LPR.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.