Ukrainian military Manul called the Lancet UAV one of the main threats to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “Lancet” is one of the main threats to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Telegraph writes about this with reference to a Ukrainian military man with the call sign Manul.

“There are a lot of them, and they give a lot of trouble to our troops, because we don’t have such weapons,” Manul said.

The British edition cites a comment by Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Saki, according to which Russia has increased the production of “Lancets”, which pose a danger to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Telegraph notes that the Russian UAV is effective against armored vehicles, and it delivers the most inconvenience to Ukrainian artillerymen.

The UAV has several modifications

Loitering ammunition “Lancet” was developed and produced by the Russian company ZALA, which is part of the Kalashnikov concern. The UAV presented at the Army-2019 exhibition is designed to solve strike and reconnaissance missions. The maximum range of the Lancet is 50 kilometers, the maximum payload is 12 kilograms, and the maximum flight time is 40 minutes.

Armament – high-explosive fragmentation and cumulative warheads. It has optoelectronic guidance. On the final leg of the flight, the use of television guidance is allowed.

One of the advantages of the Russian UAV is the ability to operate without the use of a satellite navigation system, which ensures resistance to enemy electronic warfare systems.

The hull of the loitering ammunition is made of composite materials, which makes it invisible to enemy air defense systems.

The relatively low cost of a drone (several tens of thousands of dollars) makes it a profitable means of destroying expensive Western-made equipment that the Armed Forces have.

Russian drones are improving

Earlier, the Russia-1 TV channel talked about the use of a container to launch several Lancet drones with folding wings and tail at once. The new launch scheme will allow Russian unmanned aerial vehicles to become destroyers of Ukrainian air defense systems.

The use of a package container launcher will make it possible to quickly launch several loitering ammunition. This will increase the effectiveness of the destruction of armored vehicles, and in addition, it will allow almost guaranteed to disable air defense systems due to the simultaneous attack from various angles by several UAVs

According to Peter Suciu, a columnist for the American publication 19FortyFive, today the Lancet is already a massive destroyer of APU equipment.

Russian drones inflict heavy damage on Ukrainian air defense

In July, TASS, citing a representative of the emergency services of the Kherson region, reported that the Russian military hit the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the region of eight settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper. In particular, a Ukrainian command and staff vehicle was destroyed by a Lancet strike.

Commenting on this message, the American edition of The Drive acknowledged that the Lancet delivered a “significant blow” to the Ukrainian Skyguard air defense system using Aspide missiles. The publication describes the joint work of the strike version of this UAV and reconnaissance drone.

The publication writes that a reconnaissance drone worked in conjunction with the Lancet. In the footage shown by the Russian side, two air defense vehicles are visible close to each other – a launcher and a transport-loader, as well as a person next to it.

After the drone detects a group of military personnel walking along the path to the edge of the field, it pinpoints the control point located in another part of the field

After that, the newspaper notes, footage taken from the Lancet rushing to the control room is visible, which breaks off immediately before the moment of impact. “Video taken from another drone filming the scene from above confirms that the kamikaze drone hit right on target,” writes The Drive.

In June, The Drive acknowledged that the German-made radar of the Ukrainian Infra Red Imaging System Tail (IRIS-T) air defense system was destroyed by a Russian drone, presumably the Lancet. The publication noted that the TRML-4D radar was introduced in 2018, that is, it was the latest.

In Russia, the production of “Lancets” is increasing

During the last meeting with the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an increase in the production of the latest weapons, in particular, Lancet drones.

It is necessary to increase in percentage terms the production of the latest types of weapons Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

In this context, the head of state, in addition to the drone, mentioned the T-90 Proryv tank and aircraft systems.