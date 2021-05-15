Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov admitted that Kiev could exchange Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, for Ukrainians convicted in Russia. The politician said that such an exchange would be possible if Medvedchuk was convicted. It is reported by TASS…

On the air of the Ukraina TV channel, Danilov answered a question about the conditions for a possible exchange of “People’s Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian patriots who are being held in Russian prisons.” The politician said that this decision will be made by the President of Ukraine, and that if there is an opportunity for an exchange, Ukraine will willingly implement it.

Earlier, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine announced suspicion of high treason and embezzlement of state resources to Medvedchuk and his party colleague Taras Kozak. Later, searches began in Medvedchuk’s house. On May 14, Medvedchuk was placed under house arrest. The deputy is charged with transferring information about a “secret Ukrainian military unit” to Russian intelligence, creating a recruiting network and re-registering a Ukrainian field in Crimea to a Russian firm.